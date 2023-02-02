Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 14,871 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Five Below worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,837,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,642. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $201.61.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.