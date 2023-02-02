MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Trading Up 1%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 21,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 21,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

MVB Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 276.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

