MVL Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. MVL has a total market capitalization of $89.30 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Get MVL alerts:

MVL Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

