My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.69 million and $559,003.49 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,789 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

