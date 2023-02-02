Nano (XNO) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $117.60 million and $3.78 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,071.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00421526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.17 or 0.00744345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00589107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00183889 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.