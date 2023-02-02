National Bank Financial Cuts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$53.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

