NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.0395 on Exchanges

NEM (XEM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. NEM has a market capitalization of $355.40 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEM has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

