Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $151.37 million and $7.15 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,598.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00421207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00737261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00579819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00181210 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,026,234,253 coins and its circulating supply is 39,516,919,124 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.