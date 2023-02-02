Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells $141,104.34 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $141,104.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,842.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 1,309,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,600. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

