New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 4.6%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. 1,931,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,611,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGD. TD Securities cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.47.

New Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $794.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

