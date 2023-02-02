New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 117.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.