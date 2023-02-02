New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,891 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $51,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

