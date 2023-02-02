New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 98,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $57,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.82 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

