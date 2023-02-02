Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,459. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

