Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.73.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.80. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$726.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.