NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.