NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.18. NN shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 192,796 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NN alerts:

NN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $101.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. NN had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in NN by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NN by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 796,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NN

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.