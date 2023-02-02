NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.18. NN shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 192,796 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NN Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $101.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in NN by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NN by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 796,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.
About NN
NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NN (NNBR)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.