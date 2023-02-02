NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 5.8%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 2,846,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,359,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.