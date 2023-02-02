NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 226,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 357,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

NVDA stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,043,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,841,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average of $155.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

