Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $323.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $367.62 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $374.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.83 and a 200-day moving average of $287.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

