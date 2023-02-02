OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $598.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $573.16 and its 200 day moving average is $554.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $592.43.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

