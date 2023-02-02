Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.69

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.69 and last traded at $91.67, with a volume of 1542685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after buying an additional 972,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

