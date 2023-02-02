Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.19

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and traded as low as $13.94. Ooma shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 66,305 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Ooma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $377.46 million, a P/E ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 10.0% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,814,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 255,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 667,631 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 10.5% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,409,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 134,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

