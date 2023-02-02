Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) shot up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.85. 476,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 661,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Open Lending Stock Up 15.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

