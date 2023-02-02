Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.18. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 1,819 shares changing hands.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

Optical Cable Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.39% of Optical Cable worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.