Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.18. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 1,819 shares changing hands.
Optical Cable Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter.
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
