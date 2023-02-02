Optimism 1-Day Volume Hits $646.45 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Optimism has a market capitalization of $605.92 million and approximately $646.45 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00011901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002926 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00410223 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.91 or 0.28784488 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00557272 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
