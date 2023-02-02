Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $68.55 million and $6.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00221211 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10022844 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,333,922.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.