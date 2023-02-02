Orchid Price Up 12.8% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.02 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019402 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00219654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10022844 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,333,922.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.