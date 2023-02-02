Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$5.50 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE OSK traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.53. 46,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

