Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OSK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 281,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,440. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.