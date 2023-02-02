Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

