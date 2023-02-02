PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PACWP stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54.
About PacWest Bancorp
