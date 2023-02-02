PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $30.81

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.81, but opened at $32.47. PagerDuty shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 61,078 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

PagerDuty Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,152 shares of company stock valued at $11,466,897 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

