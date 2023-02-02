PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Up 7.7%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Paid, Inc provides an all-in-one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

