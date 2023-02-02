PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires 10,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,856,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.