PARK CIRCLE Co Has $784,000 Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

PARK CIRCLE Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $994,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 56.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE:SAH traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 29,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

