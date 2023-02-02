Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

