Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Stock Up 2.0 %
PTNR stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
