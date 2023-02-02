Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Partners Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Partners Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,303.67.

Partners Group Price Performance

Shares of PGPHF opened at $923.08 on Monday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $753.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,487.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $928.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $940.52.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

