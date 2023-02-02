PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of PayPal worth $1,520,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $778,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. 3,084,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,348,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $131.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

