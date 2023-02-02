PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $34.44. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 172,454 shares.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CBRE Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

