Persistence Price Up 3.7% This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Persistence has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002677 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $94.85 million and approximately $400,326.78 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00416037 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,978.05 or 0.29202746 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00556179 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 163,664,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,164,575 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

