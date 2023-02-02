Persistence Price Up 3.7% This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Persistence has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002677 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $94.85 million and approximately $400,326.78 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002856 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00416037 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,978.05 or 0.29202746 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00556179 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 163,664,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,164,575 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.
Buying and Selling Persistence
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.