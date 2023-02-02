Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 365 ($4.51).

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.82) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:PETS traded down GBX 2.06 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 357.34 ($4.41). 2,828,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,559. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,624.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.97.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

About Pets at Home Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.64%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

