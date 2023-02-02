Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0-$71.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.23 billion.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,702,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,588,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,056,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,319,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,793,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

