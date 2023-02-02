Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $21.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.