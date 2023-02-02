Philcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $87,475.47 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $87,475.47 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

