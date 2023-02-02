Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $96.60. 330,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.