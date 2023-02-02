Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.79

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 943905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.
Pinterest Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
