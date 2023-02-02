Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.79

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 943905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

