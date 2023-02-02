Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $84.04 million and $100,264.89 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00198023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

