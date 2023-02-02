Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.56.

Polaris Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,226. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

