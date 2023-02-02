Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,882.41

Populous (PPT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $3.66 million and $39,882.41 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00410253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,978.05 or 0.29202746 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00555213 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

